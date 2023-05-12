Artist registration for 'reimagined' ArtPrize underway

Artist and venue registration is open until June 7, with the event starting September 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Registration for this year's "reimagined" ArtPrize is now well underway for artists who wish to show off their art and talent.

Organizers say the reimagined contest will feature new immersive art experiences and community events that will last through the entirety of ArtPrize.

Over $600,000 of prize money and grants will be awarded to artists, including brand new $15,000 prizes through their "Visibility Awards."

The Visibility Awards are to be given to diverse and unrepresented artists.

The team behind the event have high hopes for what West Michigan will witness.

"Really engaging with the public environment and in the urban space in a way that we think is going to be a very new and expressive activation of the Grand Rapids region," said ArtPrize's Executive Director Catlin Whitington.

Artist and venue registration is open until June 7. You can find that here.

ArtPrize begins September 14.

