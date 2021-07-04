x
ArtPrize venue registration now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Venue registration is now open for this year’s ArtPrize.

According to a release, registration is open through April 15 and can be submitted on the ArtPrize website.

To register, follow these steps:

  1. Sign up for an ArtPrize account, or sign in if you already have one.
  2. Pay the registration fee to enter your venue and create your venue profile.
  3. Receive ArtPrize approval; then start planning your exhibition

Those who register early will receive a 50% discount on venue fees. The venue registration fee is $50 through April 8. From April 9-15, the fee is $100.

