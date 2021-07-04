ArtPrize venue registration now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Venue registration is now open for this year’s ArtPrize.
According to a release, registration is open through April 15 and can be submitted on the ArtPrize website.
To register, follow these steps:
- Sign up for an ArtPrize account, or sign in if you already have one.
- Pay the registration fee to enter your venue and create your venue profile.
- Receive ArtPrize approval; then start planning your exhibition
Those who register early will receive a 50% discount on venue fees. The venue registration fee is $50 through April 8. From April 9-15, the fee is $100.
