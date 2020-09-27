Where you can get a free cup of coffee on National Coffee Day

Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day. We have all the places where you can score a free cup of joe

ST. LOUIS — It's National Coffee Day on Tuesday and what better way to celebrate than with a free cup of joe.

Here’s a list of all the places where you can snag a free cup to get you through the week:

Starbucks will celebrate with a free future drink when you order a grande or larger beverage with their order-ahead feature on the app.



Krispy Kreme rewards members can get a free cup of coffee and a donut that day as well.

Jack In the Box customers can get a free regular coffee (iced or hot) with any purchase using the app.



You can also get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Dunkin Donuts.

Anyone who uses the MyPanera app for St. Louis Bread Co. as we call it, can get unlimited hot/iced coffee and hot tea for $9 a month through the MyPanera Plus service. This is available year-round, but people who sign up for the service get the first month free! Sounds good to us!

Barnes and Noble stores will offer up a free cup of coffee with any purchase of a baked good. What’s better than a good book and a free cup of coffee?

Godiva doesn’t just make delicious chocolate, they make tasty coffee as well. On National Coffee Day, customers can get 30% off of their bagged coffee. Not a bad deal!