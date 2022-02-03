West Michigan observes Ash Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Christians across the world are attending Mass on Wednesday morning in observance of Ash Wednesday, a day when many Christians are reminded of their mortality with a swipe of ashes to their foreheads.
Pope Francis and other Christian leaders around the world have encouraged believers to fast and pray for Ukrainians on this holy day.
Father Mike Cruickshank, the associate pastor of Cathedral of Saint Andrew, says he understands many are weary about what's happening around the world. He says it's vital for everyone to pray and lean on faith during these uncertain times.
"As people of faith, we believe that prayer has a certain power to it," said Fr. Cruickshank. "And our prayers can be found in solidarity with the prayers of the people in Ukraine. I'm sure (they) are praying right now. And in the way that we fast to give something up makes room for something else and that is to be in solidary with these people in Eastern Europe."
Father Mike went on to say that praying and fasting will be something they'll emphasize on Ash Wednesday. He said in addition to praying and fasting another theme for lent will be alms giving.
