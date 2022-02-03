West Michigan observes Ash Wednesday

Father Mike Cruickshank, the associate pastor of Cathedral of Saint Andrew, says he understands many are weary about what's happening around the world. He says it's vital for everyone to pray and lean on faith during these uncertain times.



"As people of faith, we believe that prayer has a certain power to it," said Fr. Cruickshank. "And our prayers can be found in solidarity with the prayers of the people in Ukraine. I'm sure (they) are praying right now. And in the way that we fast to give something up makes room for something else and that is to be in solidary with these people in Eastern Europe."