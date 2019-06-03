GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (Grand Haven Tribune) - Drivers will see a familiar face standing along Beacon Boulevard on Wednesday.

The Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer will offer Ashes to Go from 8-10 a.m. and again from 3:30-5:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes, near Fifth Third Bank and just north of Robbins Road.

Cramer, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven, began offering Ashes to Go in 2013 as a way to invite people to the Lenten Season.

Cramer said he enjoys meeting a variety of people and seeing the smiles and waves as they drive past. He said providing the on-the-go opportunity helps remind him of his reason and purpose “to meet people where they are and invite them into a deeper relationship with God.”

“It helps me remember my calling as a priest is first and foremost to serve people and meet them where they are,” he said.

Cramer never knows how many people to expect for the outdoor event, as the number has varied each year. Some people tell him his presence reminds them of the start of Lent, he said.

Between offering Ashes to Go and preparing for services at the church, Cramer visits residents unable to make it out.

“That’s also really meaningful,” he said.

Although the forecast for Wednesday calls for temperatures in the 20s, the snow and cold haven’t stopped Cramer in previous years. He bundles up for the chilly air by using his old hunting gear, hand warmers and face mask. Some people have also given him coffee and hot chocolate to keep warm.

