Asian Americans in West Michigan react to recent hate crimes against the community

"Everyone is listening right now. We can stand together. Hate does not belong here," says founder of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

WEST MICHIGAN - While the motive for the shootings near Atlanta is still unclear, Asian Americans in West Michigan are worried. And while the shooting investigation is in the early stages, there are confirmed cases over the last year where Asians were targeted because of their race.

Founder of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, Ace Marasigan says the community will not let the actions of some people discourage their role in the community.

"We made a pact that we are not going to let something like this stop us from doing our community work because we believe the more people see our good work the more they see that we are active in the community and part of the community, and hopefully people will see us in a different light," Marasigan says.

"Everyone is listening right now. We can stand together. Hate does not belong here, there is no place for hate. You can help us by contacting our legislative officials and getting them to support us. We want to know that you are behind us and that this hate does not belong here."

SuLyn Weaver is an ambassador for the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, and says educating each other about the current and past issues is a way to move the community out of a place of hate.

"We need an increase in awareness," says SuLyn. "That can be everything from coworkers that are Asian Americans, that you're aware of what's happening, but then by encouraging that so there is more of a discussion in the workplace."

Students at Western Michigan University's Asian Pacific American Student Association say while its disappointing to see hate crimes against Asian Americans continue, they are hopeful their message will have an impact.

"We're not a threat," says WMU student Mari Skinner. "No matter what happened we're always going to be here to stand by everyone side and we're and we're not going to hurt you in anyway so please do not hurt us back."

"If you see something say something," says WMU student Dominic Reaume. "Educate yourself and others on past and current issues, and look for ways to make things better not just for yourself but for everybody around you."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.