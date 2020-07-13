Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival putting on street food drive-thru event

The first ever Asian street food drive-thru event will happen Saturday, July 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In order to help small businesses and promote a sense of togetherness, organizers of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival are putting on a street food drive-thru this weekend.

It's the first-ever Asian street food drive-thru event and is happening on Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverside Park, located at 2001 Monroe Ave. NW, in Grand Rapids.

Organizers said vehicles should arrive at the park using the entrance at Guild Street.

Food will be sold drive-thru style. All guests are asked to exit the park before consuming their food. No walk-up orders will be permitted, and this is a cash only event.

“We want to help local small businesses attract new customers and promote their food,” Ace Marasigan, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival, said. “The drive-thru event model allows everyone to social distance while still experiencing a sense of togetherness.”

Participating local vendors include Café Boba, B and N Sandwiches, Brunch ‘n Rice, Mama Nguyen’s and Adobo Boy GR.

Menu items range from $3 to $10 and will feature authentic street food dishes, drinks and desserts like boba smoothies, iced milk tea, khao poon (spicy rice noodle soup), gua buns (steam buns), dakkochi (chicken skewer), leche flan (brown sugar, boba ice cream bars), among other favorites.

“We are especially thankful to The City of Grand Rapids for making this event possible,” Marasigan said. “Safety is our number one priority. We ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing by remaining in their car to purchase food.”

Steelcase is the event sponsor.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival works to inspire, educate and connect individuals while celebrating the traditions and heritage of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.

