Police investigating assault at Grand Haven and East Kentwood girls basketball game

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Deputies are investigating an assault that happened at a basketball game between Grand Haven and East Kentwood girls basketball teams, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The situation happened around 8:17 Tuesday night. Police say there was an assault between an East Kentwood player and a Grand Haven player that resulted in the ejection of an East Kentwood player and coach.

Deputies worked with school staff to deescalate the situation and ensure everyone's safety as spectators also became rowdy.

An investigation into the assault is still ongoing, but police say no other criminal activity was reported at the scene.

