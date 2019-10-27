GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Halloween is still a few days away, but children have already done their trick or treating in one Georgetown Township senior citizen complex.

Friday evening, hundreds of grandchildren and great grandchildren dressed in costumes and prowled the halls of the Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living Center.

Residents with bowls of candy and granola bars were waiting to share treats.

"One of their favorite things when they lived in their own homes was to trick or treat with the kids,” says center director Annie Kaiser. “We want to bring that to life here.”

"Their great grandparents are here so we wanted to come and visit,” says Elizabeth Kinsman, pointing to her two small children. “It is nice because it is a nice climate here.”

The residents distributed about $1,000 worth of candy and various treats and snacks.

“We have some healthy stuff in there, too,” laughs Kaiser. “We definitely had a couple of hundred children.”

“Yes, quite a lot of them,” agrees Sheldon Meadows resident Marcia Miedema. “Had a good time because they are fun. I love to see little kids have fun.”

