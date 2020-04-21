GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you or a loved one suffer from asthma then staying home is the safest this they can do. If you must go out the CDC now recommends wearing a mask for protection.

It's not that those with asthma are more likely to get COVID 19 but if they do get it they are more likely to become seriously ill.

Karen Meyerson has asthma and is also a certified asthma instructor for Priority Health. She says to stay extra safe at home she no longer answers the knock at the door or allows visitors into her home.

For many staying home isn't always an option especially when it comes to medication refills. Meyerson sas fortunately there are several pharmacies who are willing to make free prescription deliveries for asthma suffers. Including CVS, Walgreens and Meijer.

Meyerson says it's also important to have a family action plan for any asthma flare ups during this time.

