'It was just horrible in there' | Astroworld Festival victim's friends remember Rudy Peña as a unifier

"He was easy to get along with. It was positive vibes from him all the time," Stacey Sarmiento said about her friend who died Friday at Travis Scott's show.

HOUSTON — A memorial to the eight people killed at Astroworld Festival on Friday continues to grow at NRG Park.

A steady stream of mourners stopped by all day Sunday. They dropped off flowers and other mementos to pay their respects to the victims.

Five of the eight victims have been publically identified. John Hilgert, 14, was a ninth-grade student at Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD. Franco Patino, 21, traveled from Ohio to attend the festival. He was a University of Dayton student. Axel Acosta, also 21, come to the festival from his home in Tieton, Washington. Danish Baig, a 27-year-old from North Texas, also died in the chaos during Travis Scott's performance.

Rudy Peña, a 23-year-old college student from Laredo, was also killed. Family members said he came to Houston for the festival with a group of friends.

Rudy Peña's older brother, Guadalupe Peña, set up a GoFundMe account to help his family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Rudy Peña's friends are still in shock over what happened.

Putting a face to the tragedy

Stacey Sarmiento, 23, was friends with Rudy Peña. She said he was someone who brought people together.

"Rudy was a close friend of mine. We met in high school. He was an athlete, so he was well-known. He also was a people person. He brought happiness to everywhere he went," Sarmiento said. "He was easy to get along with. It was positive vibes from him all the time."

Sarmiento was part of two groups of friends Rudy Peña came down with for the show. They never expected this tragedy to unfold the way it did.

"When we saw him, it was kind of towards the back, they all looked fine but everyone was pushing and shoving," Sarmiento said. "We're just ... all my friends are shocked by the news. We just came to have a good time ... for him to lose his life in there ... it was just horrible in there."