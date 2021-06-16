Athletes abused by late doctor demand U-Michigan probe

They say a May report that detailed numerous complaints about Robert Anderson and the university’s failure to act was not enough.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former athletes are urging the University of Michigan’s governing board to launch a full investigation of sexual abuse committed by a late doctor and how the school failed to stop him during his decades on campus.

They say a May report that detailed numerous complaints about Robert Anderson and the university’s failure to act was not enough.

Jon Vaughn, a football player from 1988 to 1991, says he was an Anderson victim. Vaughn says it's time to “speak up for justice.”

The news conference was held a day before Michigan regents are to hold a regularly scheduled meeting. Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she would only investigate the university and Anderson if the school is willing and cooperative.

Watch the full news conference:

Former U-M football players, Anderson survivors demand action from school leaders U-M Dr. Robert Anderson survivors hold press conference to demand action from university leaders. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

