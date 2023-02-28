Attempted assault reported near Grand Rapids Community College's campus

The suspect is described as a man wearing an aviator hat and black and white coat.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager reported a stranger tried to assault her near Grand Rapids Community College's campus late Tuesday afternoon.

GRCC police sent a public safety alert to students' email accounts.

According to the advisory, the 16-year-old girl who was targeted says a man wearing an aviator hat and black and white coat tried to grab her in the crotch area.

The situation happened near the Grand Rapids Public Library around 5:45 p.m.

The student immediately called police and the suspect ran away. Grand Rapids Police then arrived at the scene.

Officers are reminding students not to walk alone, to be aware of their surroundings and call police if you see anything suspicious.

