GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are actively investigating an attempted break-in at the Target on 28th Street SE overnight.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a call about the incident was reported at 12:30 a.m.

Deputies are actively investigating the incident and said there are no suspects in custody.

There are limited details about what happened, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.silentobserver.org.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Grand Rapids News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.