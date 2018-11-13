FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials in Fruitport Township are asking for your help to identify the man they were told tried to pick up a child Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The police department and school district are investigating. According to them, the alleged crime took place in the area of Sheridan Drive and Ellis Road. The child was on their way to school.

The vehicle in question is described as a white truck, possibly with a white topper. The vehicle was driven by a white man with brown hair.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information, please call Fruitport Township Police at 231-865-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM