Family attorney says race may have played a role in school bus attack

An 11-year-old is facing charges after allegedly attacking a five-year-old on a Northview cchool bus.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family attorney is sharing new information in the attack of a 5-year-old boy on a Northview school bus earlier this month.

Safir Law PLC is representing the family, and attorney Joel Safir says the child's race might have been a factor in the assault.

An 11-year-old boy is facing assault and battery charges in the case, and a civil lawsuit is now expected.

The firm is in the early stages of investigating, and Safir says they are looking to sue to hold people accountable for their actions or their lack of actions.

Kent County Sheriff deputies say the five-year-old boy was invited to sit with a group of older kids who then attacked him.

His parents say the boy had bruises on his head and stomach, and they have seen the video of the attack.

With an 11-year-old now facing criminal charges, their attorney is seeking out a possible civil lawsuit for other factors in the attack.

"I'm given to understand that there may be some racial components to this particular assault. Quite frankly, that's just unacceptable," Safir says. "Parents rely on administrators (and) school bus drivers to to keep the buses safe (and) to keep the school safe. And the children who are on the buses have a right to feel safe."

Since the attack, the district has said the bus driver will not face any disciplinary action. They will also seat young children at the front of the bus and older kids in the back.

District Superintendent Scott Korpak released a statement following the attorney's comments, saying:

“We are unable to share specific information on those who were involved in this incident due to federal privacy laws and Board policy governing student information. Every person is a valued member of the Northview school community. Northview Public Schools continues to internally investigate this matter pursuant to its policies prohibiting bullying, discrimination and harassment. Integrity, honesty and ethical behavior guide the treatment of students and adults in Northview. As a district, we are dedicated to fostering a safe and nurturing learning environment where all students can thrive to achieve their individual best.”



Safir says the parents and their son are working to cope from this trauma.

"My clients' five-year-old son brought a teddy bear to school that day. It was thrown around on the bus as I understand. And then he was brutally, in gang-fashion, assaulted. It's not okay," he says. "We're talking about a five year old who seemingly was mauled by at least a child who was twice his age and substantially larger than he was. It's not acceptable."

