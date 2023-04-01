WATCH LIVE: Suspect in August murder of Plainfield Twp. woman appears in court

Yenly Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Mollie Schmidt in August. He is also facing charges for allegedly trying to use her credit cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING, Mich. — The man accused of killing 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt is due back in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Yenly Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Schmidt in August. Schmidt was last seen at her Plainfield Township home on Aug. 21. Her friends noted this was unlike her, as Schmidt was a mother of five.

Police believed Schmidt to be with Garcia. After obtaining a warrant, police found Schmidt's body in Garcia's Wyoming apartment on Aug. 30. She had died from a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement said they also found a shotgun and an AR-15 rifle in the apartment. Garcia has a previous felony conviction and is not allowed to possess firearms, prosecutors claim.

According to court documents filed against Garcia, detectives also accused him of trying to use Schmidt's credit cards after she went missing.

Garcia fled to Mexico after the alleged killing, and was extradited in September and booked at the Kent County Jail.

Garcia is charged with homicide, open murder and possession of a firearm. He is also facing charges for allegedly trying to use Schmidt's credit cards.

In July 2008, Yenly Garcia was arrested for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Court records reveal disturbing details, describing how a female victim was dragged into an abandoned basement and handcuffed. Duct tape was placed over her eyes and mouth.

Garcia was ultimately sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison and was paroled in 2016.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.