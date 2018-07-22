BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities are looking for Michael Scott, 35, a man who went missing while canoeing with friends.

Deputies say the canoer went missing on the river near the Jasper Dairy Boat Launch in Berrien Springs just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police searched for Scott after he went missing on Saturday evening, and they found Scott's canoe but they did not locate the 35-year-old.

On Sunday, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Dive team and Marine Division continued to search the river with the assistance of an aerial drone and an underwater drone. The search was considered high risk because of high water and fast, flowing debris.

But, authorities were unable to locate the 35-year-old Kalamazoo man. The search will continue on Monday, July 23.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Central Dispatch Office at 269-983-7141.

