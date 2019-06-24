ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has identified the 81-year-old wheelchair-bound man killed in a crash over the weekend.

According to a release, Allendale resident Donald Reister was leaving his driveway to cross 68th Avenue on his motorized wheelchair when he pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Essence Jackson, of Grand Rapids.

Reister was pronounced dead at the scene. Jackson was not injured n the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but authorities do not believe alcohol, drugs nor speed are factors in the crash.

