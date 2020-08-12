Authorities in Ottawa County search for missing woman

Police said she cognitively delayed and functions with a mental status of a 12-year-old.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for missing woman who is said to be "cognitively delayed."

According to the department, Kelsey Ordaz was last seen by her family on Thursday, Dec. 4. after leaving a private residence in the 14000 block of Hickory Street in Spring Lake Township.

Sgt. Chris Hill said in a release that she is cognitively delayed and functions with a mental status of a 12-year-old.

She is said to be 5'6" and 220 to 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown to black hair that falls past her shoulders.

She was last seen wearing a dark teal jacket with black leggings, and a black shirt with pink flowers printed on it. She was wearing white athletic shoes with red flowers on them. She was also carrying a camouflage backpack with pink trim.

Anybody with information can call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

