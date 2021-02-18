Authorities investigating deadly house fire in Ionia

A 66-year-old woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire Thursday morning.

IONIA, Mich. — Authorities in Ionia are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Thursday morning.

According to the Ionia Department of Public Safety (Ionia DPS), the fire happened at a home located on Kellogg Road just before 7 a.m.

Ionia DPS said that as officers and firefighters were on the way to the scene, they learned that the homeowner was still inside.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and public safety said that firefighters weren't able to get inside because of the "heavy fire load."

A 66-year-old woman's body was located inside the home after crews were able to put it out.

Ionia DPS and the state's Fire Marshall are working to investigate the cause of the fire.

