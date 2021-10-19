x
Authorities looking for missing 21-year-old from Kalamazoo

Kuyers is described as having special needs.
Credit: KCSO

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 

Authorities say 21-year-old Jacob Ryan Kuyers walked away from a group home in the 9800 block of East G Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Kuyers is described as having special needs.

The Sheriff’s Office has deployed a ground search and a drone search, and has also issued a missing broadcast. 

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt and red shorts and was carrying a backpack. 

Anyone with information on Kuyers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

