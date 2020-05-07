Authorities respond to fatal boating accident on Lake Michigan

The accident happened in West Traverse Township on Little Traverse Bay, Lake Michigan.

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division responded to a fatal boating accident Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:13 p.m.

According to authorities, a 27’ Magnum powerboat, driven by 77-year-old James Moffatt, was headed westbound, and a 2011 Seadoo Personal Watercraft, driven by 56-year-old Richard Haskins, was headed northbound when the two vehicles came in contact with one another.

Both drivers were from out of state.

Haskins was transported to a launch area in Harbor Springs and was pronounced dead by EMS responders.

The accident is currently under investigation.

