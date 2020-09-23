Authorities searching for missing 80-year-old with Alzheimer's

Adolph Strutzel Jr. has been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 22

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Newaygo County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who has Alzheimer's Disease.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Adolph Strutzel Jr., 80, has been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Strutzel was last seen going for a walk near his home, located on S Baldwin Avenue near W 72nd Street, around 6:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, black jeans, and possibly a black hat. Strutzel is about 5'05" and 150 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Peacock at the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch 231-689-5288.

