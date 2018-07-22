BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities are on the search for a missing kayaker on the Saint Joseph River.

Deputies say the kayaker went missing on the river near the Jasper Dairy Boat Launch in Berrien Springs just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office Marine Division conducted an extensive search of the river and deputies were able to locate the kayak, however the 35-year-old Kalamazoo man was not found.

Searches of the surrounding area will continue throughout Sunday.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Central Dispatch Office at 269-983-7141.

