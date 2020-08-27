GRPD: Auto business, cell phone store broken into overnight

Police said it wasn't clear yet if anything was taken from either business.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after an auto business and a cell phone store, both located on Plainfield Avenue, were broken into overnight.

According to Grand Rapids Police, Bob's Transmission, located at 3220 Plainfield Ave NE, and the Boost Mobile store located just a half a mile away, were broken into around 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Police recovered a stolen vehicle near the area and believe it was used in the break-ins.

It's not clear yet if anything was taken either business.

GRPD said arrests haven't been made in either incident and that they were still under investigation.

