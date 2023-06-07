x
Victim hit by vehicle in Grand Rapids died prior to crash, autopsy shows

Credit: 13 On Your Side
Grand Rapids police block off Commerce Avenue near Cherry Street after a deadly pedestrian crash Friday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says the pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours of June 2, died prior to the crash.

Police say the autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner found the victim in that crash, a 60-year-old man, suffered a fatal medical event.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

The crash happened on June 2 around 1:45 a.m. on Commerce Avenue near Cherry Street.

GRPD confirmed the man had been lying on the road when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene following the crash and was cooperative in the investigation. 

