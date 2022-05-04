Avian flu reported in Michigan backyard flocks, wild birds

In Michigan, the highly-contagious flu has been detected in 220 birds in backyard flocks in Kalamazoo and Macomb counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

It's the worst bird flu outbreak since 2015. Twenty million birds have died or been destroyed in the U.S.

In Michigan, the highly-contagious flu has been detected in 220 birds in backyard flocks in Kalamazoo and Macomb counties.

No commercial farms in the state are reporting infections and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirms it is in wild birds on the southeast side of the state.

State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland warns it can easily spread from wild birds to backyard birds.

"What that means if they have the capability to keep their domestic birds indoors, where wild birds cannot access them and they can't wild birds cannot access their feed or their water," she says.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of human infection is low and you can't get sick from eating cooked eggs and poultry. However, prices of eggs and poultry are already going up nationwide.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.