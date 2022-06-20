Area cleared: Suspicious device located near Newaygo City Hall has been removed

A person found a device on the side of the road, put it in a bucket and drove it to the Newaygo Police Department. The area is now clear.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Everyone was asked to avoid the area surrounding Newaygo City Hall, the Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. The area is now cleared.

A person found a device on the side of the road, put it in a bucket and drove it to the City Police Department.

The block was closed while the Sheriff's Office awaited the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. The area was cleared by the Bomb Squad and opened to regular traffic after nearly an hour.

The device was transported to a secure location to be detonated, police say.

The Sheriff's Office reminds residents to leave suspicious items where you've found them. Transporting unknown items may have deadly consequences.

Newaygo Fire Department and the Michigan State Police were also at the scene.

