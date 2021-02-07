Avoid areas of Hess Lake: Health Department detects algae bloom

Pet parents should keep their furry friends out of water that shows any signs of algae blooms.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An algae bloom has been detected on Hess Lake, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Friday.

According to the department, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) took samples from the lake on June 28 and sent them to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for testing. The results came back positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers.

“Algae blooms look like a green mat right on top of the water that smells bad and has a gelatinous texture to them,” stated Tom Reichard, Environmental Health Director for DHD#10. “The algal toxins that are released can be harmful to aquatic life, pets, and humans so it is very important to avoid these areas.”

DHD#10 provided the following steps to take when near waterways:

Avoid direct contact with waterways that appear to be scummy or have a green shade to them

Do not drink untreated surface water

Obey posted signate for public health advisories and/or beach closings

Limit or avoid eating fish from algal bloom impacted areas

Contact with algae blooms can cause minor illness in humans and can be fatal to pets, according to DHD#10. Pet parents should keep their furry friends out of water that shows any signs of algae blooms.

People and pets can experience the following symptoms after exposure to algae blooms:

Rash, hives, or skin blisters at skin contact site

Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions

Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing, or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water

If you think you have been exposed to algae blooms, take the following precautions:

Immediately remove yourself and/or your pet from the area

Take a shower and thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water if they swam in an area with algae blooms to avoid potential toxic ingestion from licking

Seek medical treatment for yourself and/or veterinary treatment for your pet as soon as possible if you think you or your pet may have been exposed to or ingested algal toxins

