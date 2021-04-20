x
Awaiting Chauvin verdict, Grand Rapids sets up barriers

Grand Rapids is preparing for protests when a verdict emerges in the trial of a former Minneapolis officer.
Credit: AP
Cole Bond, left, and Mike Jack, from Fence Consultants of West Michigan, put up barricades in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, April 20, 2021, as a jury deliberates fate of Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd. Grand Rapids had some of Michigan's worst violence last May after the death of Floyd. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Michigan’s second-largest city has placed concrete barriers around the police department. 

Grand Rapids is preparing for protests when a verdict emerges in the trial of a former Minneapolis officer.

Grand Rapids had some of Michigan’s worst violence last May after the death of George Floyd. Police cars were set on fire, businesses were damaged and downtown windows were smashed. 

City officials expect people to be “emotional and passionate” whatever the result of Derek Chauvin's trial. 

Grand Rapids officials say the right to free speech and peaceful assembly will be respected. But at the same time, they're warning that some people might turn to “chaos and destruction.”

