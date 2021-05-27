B-93 Birthday Bash offering 2020 ticket refunds, will return in 2022

Anyone who paid with cash, check, or used a card that has since expired is asked to call LMCU Ballpark.

Refunds are being offered for people who purchased tickets to B-93’s 2020 Birthday Bash.

The concert was originally scheduled for June 20 and then got postponed to Aug. 29 due to COVID-19. Eventually, the event got canceled altogether. Anyone who bought tickets for either of those dates will receive a refund for their purchase.

People who paid by credit will be refunded back to the card they purchased with and no action is required, according to B-93.7. Refunds should be granted before or on May 31.

Anyone who paid with cash, check or used a card that has since expired is asked to call LMCU Ballpark at 616-784-4131.

The B-93 Birthday Bash is scheduled to return in 2022. Information on the show date and line-up is expected to be released soon.

