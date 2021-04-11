Baby, 2 adults dead after being found unresponsive in car on city's south side

Firefighters attempted lifesaving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two adults and one baby are dead after being found unresponsive in a car on Grand Rapids’ south side.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Department Lt. Bill Smith, bystanders found the car in the 3100 block of Brookshire Drive SE. The bystanders pulled out the occupants and attempted CPR on at least one of them.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene around 9:58 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters attempted lifesaving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful.

At this time, the identifies of the deceased are unknown, along with their relationship to one another. What led to their deaths is also currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

