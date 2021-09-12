Where to find baby essentials in West Michigan

Supply chain issues have caused shortages of baby essentials like diapers and baby formula nationwide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Supply chain disruptions continue across the country. Among the basic necessities in high demand are diapers and baby formula.

Stores are reportedly having trouble restocking those essentials for parents nationwide.

Inflation is causing the prices of baby formula and diapers to increase and supply chain issues are leading to bulk buying making it difficult for some families to get what they need.

Luckily, there are resources in the community that can help those in need.

Alpha Grand Rapids and Catholic Charities of West Michigan are two faith-based organizations that help men and women facing challenges.

Both say they’ve noticed an increase in people needing help over the last few months.

The developmental director of Alpha GR says on average their clients can only afford one or two diapers per day. They can’t afford to stockpile these items.

Clients must take part in one of Alpha’s free services to earn alpha bucks that they can use at the organization's store.

“They can come in one time for what we call an emergency visit. So, if it's just they, they really need diapers, they need some wipes, they just don't have any available. They'll come in and we'll provide for them on a one-time basis. After that, then yep, they do need to come in and attend one of our services," said Brad Smith, developmental director of Alpha Grand Rapids.

Meanwhile, the program manager with the food pantry at Catholic Charities of West Michigan says all you have to do is go to their website and fill out an application.

“Basically just a quick questionnaire of basically are you here (Grand Rapids), are you in Muskegon and then just some basic information of how many children what size clothes you're looking for, what size diapers you're looking for, or if you're looking for any other items that are on there," said Jeff Hoyh, God’s Kitchen Food Pantry program manager.

So far this year Alpha has given out more than 130,000 diapers to families in need, 90,000 of which have been donated.

Both organizations say they could always use donations from the community.

If you would like to donate baby formula or diapers to Alpha Grand Rapids, click here. For Catholic Charities of West Michigan, click here.

Additional resources can be found here.

