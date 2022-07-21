31st annual National Baby Food Festival underway in Fremont

The festival is known for having fun activities for the whole family, including a carnival, a baby food eating contest and two parades.

FREMONT, Mich. — The National Baby Food Festival is back in Fremont this week. The event draws more than 50,000 people each year.

The festival is known for having fun activities for the whole family, including a carnival, a baby food eating contest and two parades.

It kicked off Wednesday with a 4-H Children's Petting Zoo and Kid's Expo. The Kid's Zone is open every day of the event.

There is a Special Kids Day event planned, which is designed to provide festival access to kids with disabilities who are 18 years of age or younger and may not otherwise be able to attend.

Two parades are happening Saturday. A Children's Parade and the signature Grand Parade with more than 100 entries.

