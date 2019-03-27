GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Grand Rapids Thursday, which has prompted protesters to bring the "Baby Trump" balloon to the city as well.

The "Return of the Baby Trump Balloon" is scheduled to be at Rosa Parks Circle from 4 until 8 p.m., and according to organizers the event is meant to resist the President's rally happening around the same time at the Van Andel Arena.

There will be live entertainment and a Trump-Putin puppet show. More information about the event can be found on Facebook.

A GoFundMe was started to help organizers pay for the helium to fill the balloon and as well as the City permit. The remaining proceeds will be donated to the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

This is not the first time the "Baby Trump" balloon has been in Grand Rapids. It floated over Rosa Parks Circle back in October as part of a nationwide opposition campaign against the President's political agenda.

For more information about the Baby Trump Tour and other cities the balloon will be in, visit www.babytrumptour.org.

