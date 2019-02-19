OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Spring Lake man will be spending the next seven years in prison for molesting a young boy.

21-year-old Daniel Butler was sentenced Monday to a minimum of seven years in prison for two charges of criminal sexual conduct. The assault happened two years ago when Butler was babysitting the child.

During the trial the boy’s mother said her ex-husband was at work that day, which was why Butler was brought in to watch the child.

The victim has been mentally disabled since he was three and has childhood development delays and ADHD, according to his mother. Because of this it took some time to discover what had happened, although the mother says she noticed that he acted differently after the incident.

The boy’s father was also sentenced Monday to a month in jail for a third-time drunk driving offense. The father claims he had been sober for two years, but after learning about the molestation began drinking again.