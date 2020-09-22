What a pain in the back! Is your child's backpack too heavy?

Kids may be carrying heavier backpacks this year due to all the additional items needed because of the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One must-have for the back-to-school season is often a backpack, and this year parents may notice bags are heavier than usual because children need to carry additional items to school to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

A child's backpack should not weigh more than 10% to 15% of their body weight, according to Spectrum Health. Bags that are too heavy can cause physical pain and even spine injury.

Parents need to make sure backpacks are the correct weight, and that children are wearing both straps.

Chiropractor Mike Kwast from iChiro in Grand Rapids says that if backpack weight isn't evenly distributed, "you'll tighten all your muscles up on your neck and your shoulders will hike up because you're carrying all this stress."

"With a backpack it's best that you put both shoulder straps on," Kwast continued.

When it comes to fitting a child for a backpack, there are different sizes for different heights. Smaller kids need smaller backpacks, bigger kids can wear bigger backpacks -- so be sure to look at the sizes when buying a new one for the school year.

Also, when a child is wearing a backpack, it should not hang more than 4 inches below the butt, otherwise it forces children to lean over while they walk -- which isn't good for their back, knees, or posture.

RELATED VIDEO:

