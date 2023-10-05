Backpacks banned after fourth gun confiscated at GRPS school

"Decisions by seven- and eight-year-olds helped us avoid a tragedy. What we need is for adults to do the right thing," said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A third grade student brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary School Wednesday morning, causing a change in rules for the district, Grand Rapids Public Schools said.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, school leaders announced backpacks will be banned through the rest of the school year.

The last day of school is on Friday, June 9. Larry Johnson, Grand Rapids Public Schools Chief of Staff & Executive Director of Public Safety, says that they will discuss the ban over the summer before making any policy changes for the upcoming school year.

GRPS said this is the fourth gun confiscated from a student in one of the district’s schools this academic year alone. In three of the four incidents, the weapons were found in backpacks.

“This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly and we know this poses a significant inconvenience for our families. I am more than frustrated that a decision like this is necessary, but we must put safety first and that’s what this decision is about,” Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. said.

“This is just one step in an ongoing conversation about how we can best protect our children in our rapidly-changing world.”

Johnson says he hopes the students' parents are charged. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says he does believe that charges will be issued against the parents of both students who brought guns to school in the last several weeks.

Staff confiscated the weapon after another student alerted someone that a student may have a gun.

"Decisions by seven and eight-year-olds helped us avoid a tragedy. What we need is for adults to do the right thing," Winstrom said at the press conference.

Staffers at Stocking and the GRPS Public Safety team found the student and located the loaded handgun in their backpack.

Grand Rapids Public responded to the school and took possession of the weapon.

GRPS said the student is no longer at the school, and the matter is being addressed according to district policy and the law.

"It saddens me that such an incident occurred within our school community today. Furthermore, it is frustrating to witness the increasing frequency of similar incidents not just in Grand Rapids, but across the nation," Stocking Elementary Principal Michael Thomasma said in a letter to parents.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge parents who own firearms to prioritize the safety of their children. It is absolutely critical that all weapons are securely locked and kept away from the reach of children. As responsible adults, we must be the first line of defense in protecting our young people. I implore you to pay close attention to what your scholars bring with them when they leave your homes."

The district's leader echoed the same sentiment.

“This is as serious as it gets for a school leader. I’m deeply concerned, frustrated, and angry that in less than a week’s time we have confiscated two guns from elementary school children. This is not okay with me and it is not okay with our community,” Grand Rapids Public School Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. said. “We have to come together to do something about guns getting into the hands of our babies. We will be a part of the solution. We are taking action as a district and we are pleading with each member of this community for your support.”

Johnson said he’s never confiscated this many real guns in a single school year.

In October 2022, a Burton Middle School student brought an unloaded handgun to school.

Then in January, security officers confiscated a loaded handgun from a student at Burton Middle School.

On May 3, staff at César E. Chávez Elementary School confiscated an unloaded handgun from a 2nd grader.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure our scholars are safe and these incidents are forcing us to do more. For our scholars to learn, they must feel safe and it is our job to protect them to the best of our abilities,” Johnson said. “We need the issue of guns in the hands of children to garner the support of every person who cares about children in this community.”

