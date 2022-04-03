Indulge your 'Bad Habit' at new dessert shop in Grand Haven

It's one of many new restaurants and dessert shops opening in West Michigan. Business owners are optimistic about the future.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — According to experts, the U.S. economy saw moderate growth at the beginning of the year. Although inflation and demand for workers remain high, there are positive signs the economy is headed in the right direction.

Dessert shop 'Bad Habit' opens today (March 4). Your newest guilty pleasure is so good, it can’t be bad.

This isn’t the only new restaurant or dessert shop coming to West Michigan, which has business owners optimistic about the future.

Bad Habit is located on Beacon Boulevard, and it promises to fulfill all of your sweet dreams with these sinfully delicious milkshakes.

“It's unlike any other dessert or milkshake ice cream-themed restaurant in the area. You're gonna have a dessert that really is a meal in and of itself. It's extravagance on top of extravagance," said Bonnie Brown, co-owner of Bad Habit.

That desire for decadence has to lead to a lot of anticipation.

“There's been a lot of great social media excitement about it and buzz so we are really optimistic that we're gonna have a great opening and love a great life span and Grand Haven," Brown said.

According to the Michigan Lodging and Restaurant Association, about 3,000 restaurants across the state permanently closed during the pandemic.

While that may seem like a daunting number, there is positive news. At the end of 2021, 20 new restaurants opened in downtown grand rapids and more than 20 are slated to open around West Michigan in 2022.

Restaurants like the Toasted Pickle are even expanding a second location, coming to Rockford this summer.

“We're very optimistic, honestly. My sense is that you know, we're coming out of the most difficult times," Jim Avery, co-owner of the Toasted Pickle, said.

Brown says she saw an opportunity and decided to take a leap of faith.

“The thing with fads, or with crazes, or with things that are new and up and coming, you have a sweet spot to capitalize on it. And we felt like that was now and so we decided to take the chance with the pandemic situation the way that it is, and, and sort of gamble and see what happens," Brown said.

With extreme milkshakes, mini-dutch pancakes, and floats on the menu it’s a good bet.

Bad Habit opens today (March 4) at 4 p.m.

