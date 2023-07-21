SS Badger suspends operations through July 27

A mechanical failure has caused them to temporarily stop their cross-lake service between Ludington, MI and Manitowoc, WI.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The SS Badger put out an announcement stating that early Friday the ship experienced a mechanical failure of its ramping system in Ludington.

The failure caused them to temporarily stop their cross-lake service between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisc.

In the announcement, they said they have engaged a "quick response team of Great Lakes partners" to quickly repair the issue.

In a separate message sent to those planning to travel aboard the Badger in the coming days, they stated they are canceling all trips through July 27. However, they don't know when they will be up and running again for sure.

They plan to continue to share updates on the situation after it has been further evaluated.

Passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 to issue a refund or change their reservation.

