New bakery offering cookie decorating classes, kits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After moving here from Cuba just three years ago, Vanessa Shmanske is now a West Michigan small business owner selling sweet treats on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Her bakery is called Sweet Details Grand Rapids and specializes in custom treats, wedding cakes and branded treats, like with your company logo. They also offer cookie decorating classes at their studio, or they’ll even come to you.

For the holidays, some of their most popular items include hot cocoa bombs with hot cocoa spoons and holiday marshmallows. They also have cookie decorating kits you can take home.

Shmanske says the kits have everything you need to complete your DIY cookies: Frosting, tools, cookies and instructions.

Shmanske tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE, when it comes to giving these items out as gifts, it’s about more than just enjoying a sweet treat.

“It’s more about sharing the experience with the people you love, having the family all together decorating cookies with one of our cookie decorating kits and creating memories. So, yes, it’s more than just a treat. We want it to be an experience,” said Shmanske.

On Thursday, Shmanske visited the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings team to guide them through a cookie decorating class.

Visit the Sweet Details Grand Rapids website for more details.

