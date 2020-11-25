Banned items found in Walker recycling location causing random explosions

The police department is reminding anyone who recycles at the local facility to only recycle permitted items.

WALKER, Mich. — Wednesday, the Walker Police Department posted on their Facebook page about an influx of calls regarding explosions in the area.

According to the police department, banned items, including propane tanks, have been discovered in a local recycling plant on the Alpine Avenue corridor, south of 3 Mile road.

The explosions are causing loud, house shaking booms.

The company's management team has addressed these incidents with customers to avoid future explosions, police say.

The police department is reminding anyone who recycles at the local facility to only recycle permitted items.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.