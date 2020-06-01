GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of a man convicted of the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Ashley Young has pleaded no-contest to the charges she faced.

Barbara Chance entered her plea Monday morning. She was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and perjury.

The death of Ashley Young garnered national attention due to the macabre circumstances. She was last seen alive on Nov. 28; her remains were discovered four days later, although her hands, feet and head have not been found.

RELATED: Vigil held for Ashley Young on anniversary of her death

RELATED: Jared Chance gets 100 to 200 years for 'reprehensible and heinous' murder

Barbara Chance and her husband James are accused of helping to cover up Young’s murder. Jared’s father’s trial is scheduled to take place in early 2020.

