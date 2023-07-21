Movie buffs flock to theaters for 'Barbenheimer' weekend

Historical biopic Oppenheimer and blockbuster Barbie open on same day, creating unlikely double feature for many movie fans.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Both the Barbie movie and the historical biopic Oppenheimer opened on July 21, creating an unlikely double feature for many movie fans.

Grand Rapids Cinema North is one of only 31 theaters worldwide getting Oppenheimer in 70mm IMAX film. That has people traveling from all over to visit West Michigan to see the films.

"Generally speaking, when a director goes out of his way to make a movie a certain way, I should go see it that way," said a movie fan named Johnny, traveling from Lansing to see both films in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Celebration Cinema North was a mix of pink Barbie fans and Oppenheimer fans Friday.

"Something like the big 'Barbenheimer,'" said movie fan Alex, "I think is great for movies. Whatever gets people back to the theaters is fantastic."

