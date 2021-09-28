'Bark in the Dark' 2021 is this weekend

It's a fun fundraiser for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for something active to do this weekend while giving to a good cause?

Bark in the Dark 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m.

It's the ninth annual family and dog-friendly 5k and 1-mile fun run/walk.

All of the proceeds will benefit pets at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This event is one of the biggest fundraisers all year, and the non-profit relies on events like this to provide for thousands of animals each year.



Don't want to run? Don't worry, Bark in the Dark is so much more than a race. The event features family fun activities including balloon animals and face painting, a pup-arazzi photo booth, and a beer tent featuring local beer, wine and hard cider.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for kids ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets come with a swag bag filled with goodies for you and your dog, access to the race and activities, and participants ages 21 and older will also receive a ticket for one alcoholic beverage at the beer tent.

If you can’t make it out to this year’s event in person--there are still ways you can get involved. The goal for Bark in the Dark is to raise $90,000, and COVID and the Delta Variant are still having a big impact on their ability to fundraise.

You can sign up for free to be a virtual participant at runsignup.com/Race/Donate/47884/BecomeFundraiser, and create a personal fundraising page to help them reach their goal.

If you'd like to sign up, get your tickets here.

