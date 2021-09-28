x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Bark in the Dark' 2021 is this weekend

It's a fun fundraiser for the Humane Society of West Michigan.
Credit: HMWM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for something active to do this weekend while giving to a good cause? 

Bark in the Dark 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. 

It's the ninth annual family and dog-friendly 5k and 1-mile fun run/walk.

All of the proceeds will benefit pets at the Humane Society of West Michigan. 

This event is one of the biggest fundraisers all year, and the non-profit relies on events like this to provide for thousands of animals each year.  

Don't want to run? Don't worry, Bark in the Dark is so much more than a race.  The event features family fun activities including balloon animals and face painting, a pup-arazzi photo booth, and a beer tent featuring local beer, wine and hard cider.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for kids ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets come with a swag bag filled with goodies for you and your dog, access to the race and activities, and participants ages 21 and older will also receive a ticket for one alcoholic beverage at the beer tent. 

If you can’t make it out to this year’s event in person--there are still ways you can get involved. The goal for Bark in the Dark is to raise $90,000, and COVID and the Delta Variant are still having a big impact on their ability to fundraise. 

You can sign up for free to be a virtual participant at runsignup.com/Race/Donate/47884/BecomeFundraiser, and create a personal fundraising page to help them reach their goal. 

If you'd like to sign up, get your tickets here.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.