Barnyard Bash at the Critter Barn

Critter Barn is inviting the community to a barnyard bash Saturday, May 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With great progress being made on their new and improved farm, the Critter Barn is welcoming the public for some educational family fun.

Mary Rottschafer started the Critter Barn back in 1990 and due to their constant growth and desire to accommodate more visitors, they expanded. After 10 years of planning and fundraising, the first barn is up and nearly ready for animals to move in.

That's why Mary is opening the doors to visitors Saturday, May 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be educational family fun for all available, including animals, Dan the Balloon Man, music by Dunegrass, free handouts, a tour of the site and a tour of the large animal barn.

They will also discuss the goals of creating a place that is inclusive for all people. Their universal design will be spread across the 36-acres of land including adaptive equipment for people with disabilities of all kinds., allowing all children and young people to learn and participate in hands-on agriculture experiences.

For more information on Critter Barn's Barnyard Bash, visit www.critterbarn.org. If you want to donate to the ongoing fundraising efforts for Critter Barn's inclusive educational experience, you can contribute at www.critterbarn.org/give.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.