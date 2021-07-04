Barry Co. man killed in single vehicle accident

The 76-year-old male driver was air lifted to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police say.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A 76-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in Barry County Wednesday.

The crash happened around 1:13 p.m. on Lockshore Road, near Milo Road in Prairieville Township.

Investigation showed a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Lockshore Road when it ran off the road, colliding into a tree. The driver was air lifted to an area hospital where he later died.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors, according to police.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.