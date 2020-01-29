A 49-year-old man died in a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday on M-37 in Barry County.

Police responded to the crash at M-37 and Whiskey Run Drive around 2:45 p.m. The initial investigation found that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on M-37 when it crossed the centerline and struck a different Chevrolet Silverado heading south.

The northbound truck was driven by the 49-year-old man from Hastings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old woman and there was a 4-year-old passenger. They were transported to an area hospital.

The crash is still being investigated and names are being withheld.

