Barry County man convicted of 2019 double murder

Jon Otis Burnett was convicted Wednesday, Aug. 12 for the murder of two men in Barry County last year.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County man has been convicted of murder for killing two men in Orangeville Township last summer.

Jon Otis Burnett, 63, was convicted Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the murders of Gary Peake and Bryce DeGoode. Both men were shot to death in June of 2019.

Peake was Burnett's next-door neighbor and DeGoode was a Consumers Energy contractor. Previously, Burnett's wife said her husband has never been a violent man and that he must have "snapped."

On Wednesday, Burnett was charged with first-degree murder by premeditation in both death's.

Burnett was also charged with felony murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting and obstructing police. According to a press release from Barry County Prosecuting Attorney Julie A. Nakfoor Pratt, 13 other people were assault by Burnett, including his wife.

In all, Burnett was convicted on 31 charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25 before judge Michael Schisser.

